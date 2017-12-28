Peek-A-Booty! It’s The Greatest Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

The web is full of celebrity wardrobe malfunction lists, but here—finally!—are the greatest celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of all time, all in one spot. From the classics like Janet Jackson’s nip slip heard round the world, to the most recent celebrity wardrobe failures— a la Stella Maxwell’s fashion week faux pas— we’ve gathered the world’s most notorious nip slips, crotch shots and other assorted celebrity body parts that weren’t meant to be seen.

Defined by Chambers Dictionary as “the temporary failure of an item of clothing to do its job in covering a part of the body that would be advisable to be kept covered,” our list emphasizes real wardrobe malfunctions—not side boob or intentional breast and crotch revelations due to intentionally low cut or see through outfits. These are real and they’re spectacular.

1. Sophie Marceau

It’s a good thing the Europeans are generally relaxed when it comes to nudity. At the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, French actress Sophie Marceau had a memorable red carpet wardrobe malfunction when one of the straps on her top fell down revealing her entire boob.

2. Sofia Vergara

Looking beautiful in a formfitting Zuhair Murad dress, Sofia Vergara’s dress held it together while she posed on the red carpet but later, the seam split on her backside. Luckily, her tailor was onsite to instantly fix the wardrobe malfunction as evidence by the Modern Family star’s tweet.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has had her share of various wardrobe malfunctions but none as revealing as at the 2016 AMA Awards where Teigen wore a simple black dress with slits up to her waist. At one point, a breeze took hold of the dress, giving everyone a glimpse at Teigen’s crotch.

4. Katherine Heigl

While accepting the Female Star of the Year Award, prestigious award, the strap on Katherine Heigl’s red Donna Karan dress broke in the middle of her speech. Luckily, she caught the strap in time and smoothly finished her speech without the other strap breaking.

5. Emma Watson

It rained during the 2009 London premiere so Emma Watson had to juggle signing autographs, an umbrella and keeping her vintage Ossie Clark gown in control. Something had to give and Watson inadvertently exposed her underwear while adjusting her dress.

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj learned the hard way that an LBD can be too little especially if it pops open while you are performing on stage. She spent most of her performance holding together her extremely low-cut dress to prevent her girls from making a national appearance.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton learned that one has to be careful when wearing a high-cut dress to shave properly and be mindful of how far to stick your leg out when posing for photographers.

8. Stella Maxwell

During the 2017 Spring London Fashion Week, model Stella Maxwell wore this mess of a dress which was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. The deep plunging frock had a super high slit and seemed to lack any zippers or the usual devices used to keep clothes on a body.

9. Laura Govan

Basketball Wives star Laura Govan, ex-wife of NBA player Gilbert Arenas was bending over to blow kisses to the crowd on the red carpet when her left breast also decided to greet everybody by popping out of her loose top.

10. Dayane Mello

At the 2016 Venice Film Festival, Italian model Dayane Mello wore a puffy sleeved fuschia gown with a long train and a hip high slit. As Mello walked the red carpet, the slit fell open and revealed the model’s barely covered lady parts.

11. Cara Delevingne

At the London September 2015 premiere of the Pan, Cara Delevingne wore a black Burberry minidress and gave onlookers a big glimpse of her bum when she hoisted herself above the barricade to greet fans.

12. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway donned an intricate Tom Ford outfit to the New York event, but the real show that night was the premiere of her lady parts, as she accidentally flashed the crowd of photographers while exiting her limo.

13. Nicky Hilton

At the Versace show, Nicky Hilton’s sheer paneled, sleeveless white shift dress shifted in ways that showed off some serious bum.

14. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is arguably the queen of wardrobe malfunctions—intended or otherwise—and can even execute a malfunction when getting out of a car. Which is what happens when one doesn’t make a habit of wearing underwear.

15. Lady Gaga

Wearing a custom bodysuit with a spiked thong and 24-inch heel-less platforms, Lady Gaga received the Fashion Icon award at the 2011 ceremony. She also flashed her nipples when her bustier slipped down as she bent over to blow kisses.

16. Jennifer Lawrence

As she got up to accept her Best Actress Award, Jennifer Lawrence’s two layered blue Christian Dior dress came apart and J. Law had to do some quick adjustments as she approached the stage with the whole world watching.

17. Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker wore a large mohawk headdress and Giles Deacon dress that had a dangerous front split, revealing Parker’s underwear when she lifted the dress to walk.

18. Miranda Kerr

Aussie model Miranda Kerr must have forgotten that she was braless under this layered lace top dress. When Kerr lifted her arms she gave everyone a peep of her naked breasts.

19. Tara Reid

One of the most notorious wardrobe malfunctions of all time happened at P. Diddy’s 35th birthday, where Tara Reid gifted the world with a full on view of one of her newly enlarged breasts while posing for pics.

20. Janet Jackson

We end with the most famous wardrobe malfunction of all time, which happened during the February 1, 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show on CBS. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing a duet and while singing the lyrics, “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” Timberlake pulled off the right cup of Jackson’s bustier with the supposed intent of only revealing her red lace bra. Instead, around 90 million viewers caught a glimpse of her right breast topped by a starburst nipple ring, leaving many to speculate whether or not this was a planned “accident.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.