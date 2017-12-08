Love On The High Seas! Scott Disick & Bikini-Clad Sofia Richie Cruise On Miami Yacht thumbnail

Love On The High Seas! Scott Disick & Bikini-Clad Sofia Richie Cruise On Miami Yacht

Kourtney Kardashian betrayed by bestie Jonathan Cheban as ‘KUWTK’ cameras roll!

Scott Disick and his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie took a love cruise in Miami under the watchful eye of his baby mama’s bestie, Jonathan Cheban, and RadarOnline.com has the pics of the group hitting the high seas. The Lord and his teen love were getting cozy on their pal Dave Grutman’s luxury yacht on December 7, 2017, hours before filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a shocking move for Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. “Scott and Sofia are happy together, she fits right in with the group,” an insider told Radar. But what about the mother of his children? “Kourtney doesn’t care at all what Scott does,” a snitch spilled. Click through the gallery to see Scott, the teen and Cheban partying on a boat in Miami.

Richie, 19, wore a black bikini top and denim Daisy Duke shorts on the boat with the Lord and the Foodgod.

Richie was a blonde bombshell on the boat without a shirt on while she hung with Disick and Cheban as they cruised around the city.

The happy couple and their friends partied hours before the hit Art Basel events and ‘KUWTK’ cameras captured them for the E! reality show.

Cheban and Disick’s teenage girlfriend Richie chilled on the boat.

What do you think about Scott and Sofia's on-again romance? Sound off in comments below.

