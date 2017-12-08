Love On The High Seas! Scott Disick & Bikini-Clad Sofia Richie Cruise On Miami Yacht

Scott Disick
and his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie
took a love cruise in Miami under the watchful eye of his baby mama’s bestie, Jonathan Cheban
, and RadarOnline.com has the pics of the group hitting the high seas
. The Lord and his teen love were getting cozy on their pal Dave Grutman
’s luxury yacht on December 7, 2017, hours before filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians
, a shocking move for Kourtney Kardashian
’s ex. “Scott and Sofia are happy together, she fits right in with the group,” an insider told Radar. But what about the mother of his children? “Kourtney doesn’t care at all what Scott does,” a snitch spilled. Click through the gallery to see Scott, the teen and Cheban partying on a boat in Miami.