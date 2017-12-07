Scott & Sofia Take Miami! Couple Is Back On Amid Rocky Relationship Rumors

Things have been looking rocky between Scott Disick and much-younger girlfriend Sofia Richie – so much so that sources told RadarOnlie.com the two had split! The couple reportedly suffered some minor strains in their controversial relationship and went their separate ways last month, only to reconcile three weeks later! As is clear in recent photos from their Miami getaway, the duo is back on and going strong. Click through to learn more! Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID

Scott Disick, 34, is not done with his teenage girlfriend just yet, Radar has learned. Despite there having been trouble in paradise for the "Lord" and Sofia Richie, 19, the father-of-three accompanied his gal on a Miami getaway this week.

The two were spotted soaking up sun at a local beach. Richie looked hot as fire in a teeny red bikini, while Disick relaxed on a lounge chair fully-dressed in stylish beach attire.

The famous duo decided to jet off to Miami so that Richie could host her Dujour Art Basel Cover party Wednesday night at The Confidante Miami Beach hotel.

While the two have taken various romantic trips to places like Mexico, Miami and Europe since they started dating in May, they did not spend Thanksgiving together and were not pictured side by side in nearly one month!

Kourtney." A source close to the stars then told Radar that the two had broken up because Disick grew tired of her "mind games," and was also "obviously not over."

Despite their treacherous relationship , however, it seems the two have settled their differences and decided to reconcile. They even gained the approval of Richie's father!

During their recent ritzy outing in Miami, Disick and Richie seemed smitten as ever. The reality star lovingly supported his teenage girlfriend in her party, and stayed by her side all night as she conversed with VIP guests.