Going Solo! Scott Disick Lunches Without Sofia Richie In Los Angeles

Things have definitely cooled between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.
The reality star joined a male friend for a lunch in Los Angeles on Friday with his younger lover nowhere in sight.
The pair had been inseparable in recent months going on trips to Europe, Miami and Mexico but according to sources he grew tired of her 'mind games' in recent times.
Friends of Disick revealed that she was a calming influence on the reality star who had endured several personal issues during 2017.