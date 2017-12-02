Going Solo! Scott Disick Lunches Without Sofia Richie In Los Angeles thumbnail

SINGLE AGAIN

Going Solo! Scott Disick Lunches Without Sofia Richie In Los Angeles

The couple has not been seen together for three weeks.

Things have definitely cooled between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

The reality star joined a male friend for a lunch in Los Angeles on Friday with his younger lover nowhere in sight.

Father-of -three Disick looked in a somber mood and wore a light sweater, jeans and white sneakers, to meet his pal after RadarOnline.com reported they had called time on their relationship.

Disick, 34, has not been seen with Richie, 19, for around three weeks now with the pair not spending Thanksgiving together either.

The pair had been inseparable in recent months going on trips to Europe, Miami and Mexico but according to sources he grew tired of her 'mind games' in recent times.

Richie seemed smitten with Kourtney Kardashian's former partner and her famous father Lionel Richie even gave their relationship his approval.

Friends of Disick revealed that she was a calming influence on the reality star who had endured several personal issues during 2017.

RadarOnline.com revealed how he was hospitalized earlier this year over fears surrounding his mental health.

