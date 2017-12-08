Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender

Scott Disick is not setting a good example for his on-again teenage gal pal, Sofia Richie! As the two rekindle their romance in Miami this week, Richie, 19 — who is closer in age to Scott’s son Mason, 7, than to her 34-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians boyfriend — is causing her famous father Lionel, 68, to be worried sick! Click through 7 sloppy photos of Sofia and Scott as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals Lionel’s ultimatum to his wild child daughter!