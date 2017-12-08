Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender

Prior to meeting up in Miami, Florida, this week, Scott and Sofia were not spotted together for almost a month! As previously reported, sources revealed at the time that the two were taking a break from each other!
Although the two are clearly no longer on time-out, the insider revealed that Sofia’s famous family, who have voiced their concern publicly, is ready to have an intervention to save her from the troubled reality star!
However, the source added that it may be too late.
“Sofia is already a mess,” the insider said. “She isn’t old enough to drink but that isn’t stopping her when photographers are not around.”
“Sofia is estranged from Nicole already over this and she is in danger of losing her father’s inheritance and money if she does not clean up her act and get help before it’s too late,” the source added.
