Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender thumbnail

Exclusive

Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender

Click through 7 sloppy photos of daddy Disick boozing with the teenaged socialite!

By
Posted on
Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID/MEGA

Scott Disick is not setting a good example for his on-again teenage gal pal, Sofia Richie! As the two rekindle their romance in Miami this week, Richie, 19 — who is closer in age to Scott’s son Mason, 7, than to her 34-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians boyfriend — is causing her famous father Lionel, 68, to be worried sick! Click through 7 sloppy photos of Sofia and Scott as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals Lionel’s ultimatum to his wild child daughter!

Richie Family ‘Worried Sick’ As Sofia Gets Wild With Scott During Miami Party Bender
1 of 8
Scott Disick is not setting a good example for his on-again teenage gal pal, Sofia Richie! As the two rekindle their romance in Miami this week, Richie, 19 — who is closer in age to Scott’s son Mason, 7, than to her 34-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians boyfriend — is causing her famous father Lionel, 68, to be worried sick! Click through 7 sloppy photos of Sofia and Scott as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals Lionel’s ultimatum to his wild child daughter!

Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Prior to meeting up in Miami, Florida, this week, Scott and Sofia were not spotted together for almost a month! As previously reported, sources revealed at the time that the two were taking a break from each other!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Although the two are clearly no longer on time-out, the insider revealed that Sofia’s famous family, who have voiced their concern publicly, is ready to have an intervention to save her from the troubled reality star!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, the source added that it may be too late.

Photo credit: MEGA

“Sofia is already a mess,” the insider said. “She isn’t old enough to drink but that isn’t stopping her when photographers are not around.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Oct. 4, Lionel told Us Weekly that he was “scared to death” that Sofia was dating Scott. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” the singer added. As previously reported, Sofia’s older sister Nicole was not thrilled over it at all either!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia is estranged from Nicole already over this and she is in danger of losing her father’s inheritance and money if she does not clean up her act and get help before it’s too late,” the source added.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are a cute couple? Share your real thoughts about the duo in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments