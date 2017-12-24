Prince Harry Won’t Hunt Animals Because Meghan Markle Disapproves

Prince Harry‘s fiancée Meghan Markle has had quite the influence on him already!

As The Sun reported, Harry is skipping the traditional Boxing Day, Dec. 26, hunting spree with the other royals so he doesn’t upset Markle, a noted animal lover.

A source told The Sun, “The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue [for Harry]. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form.

“Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it,” the source said.

If Markle was “not comfortable” with Harry taking part, he “wouldn’t want to upset her,” according to the insider.

Now, Prince Charles and Prince William will participate in the shoot on the royal’s Sandringham estate without Harry.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced their engagement on Nov. 27. They have been thrilling the British public with appearances, but some have raised skepticism about Harry marrying a divorced American actress.

There was also a royal scandal when Princess Michael wore a racist brooch to a lunch with Markle — and then had to apologize. Markle is bi-racial.

The former Suits star loves animals and fights for their rights. She was recently devastated after her dog Guy, a beagle, suffered two broken legs.

She had to leave another beloved pet pooch behind in Toronto to marry Harry.

While Markle, as a royal fiancée, will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of Harry’s family on Monday, the engaged couple will likely not even be seen at the hunt the next day! The other royals, however, should be keen to bag deer and other animals on Boxing Day as usual.

The break from the shoot could give the Prince and Markle some time alone to plan their May 19 wedding!

