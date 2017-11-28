Meghan Markle Leaves Beloved Dog As She Prepares For Royal Life In U.K.

Ruff news for one of Meghan Markle‘s personal pups! RadarOnline.com has learned the princess-to-be left one of her dogs behind when she left Toronto to permanently settle in the U.K. with her royal fiance.

According to The Blast, Markle has already brought her beagle, Guy, across the pond, but Bogart, a shepherd-lab mix, must stay.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Claims ‘People Wanted To Kill Me!’

“The other dog is going to permanently reside in North America with friends of hers,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told The Blast. “This is a permanent decision that Meghan made on her own — not an easy one at that.”

It’s not clear why Markle feels she must leave Bogart behind, but there’s speculation the dog may just be too big or too old to make the trip.

“It takes a toll on an animal to travel so far across the Atlantic,” the Kensington rep continued. “Combined with the hard, long process of getting approval … it’s in the best interest of the animal’s well-being to stay.”

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Bikini Body REVEALED

As for Guy the beagle, he is reportedly already at Kensington Palace.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.