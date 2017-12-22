Princess Michael Begs For Forgiveness After Wearing Racist Pin To Lunch With Meghan

Princess Michael of Kent is “very sorry and distressed” after she wore a controversial Blackamoor brooch to Queen Elizabeth II‘s Christmas lunch, which was attended by Prince Harry and his biracial bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

A Kensington Palace source reveals the wife of the Queen’s cousin’s intentions were pure and she did not intent to offend anybody. She’s said to have vowed to never wear the racist pin again.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Bikini Body REVEALED

As RadarOnline.com reported exclusively on Thursday, the royal rolled up to the annual Christmas shindig at Buckingham Palace sporting a hugely inappropriate symbol said to depict Africans in subservient roles.

What’s more — Princess Michael reportedly spoke with Markle at the event, which raised the question — did Markle actually come face-to-face with this pin?

Princess Michael, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent and lives at Kensington Palace with Markle, has been exposed for her alleged racist tendencies in the past. In 2004, she reportedly told black diners at a restaurant to “go back to the colonies.”

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Claims ‘People Wanted To Kill Me!’

Royal insiders tell Radar both Michael and Markle live at the Palace but hadn’t even met until the lunch.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.