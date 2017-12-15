Pills Found By Bed: Porn Star Yuri Luv’s Death Details Revealed

Days after porn star August Ames took her own life, another porn star, Yuri Luv, has died unexpectedly. And now, Radaronline.com has learned exclusive details about the 31-year-old’s untimely death.

The adult film entertainer, known legally as Yurizan Beltran, was found dead in her Bellflower, California, apartment on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:30 pm, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told Radar.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office revealed Beltran’s cause of death is “deferred pending investigation,” and won’t be available for up to three months.

The Bellflower Police Department confirmed a friend’s previous claims that pills were found by her bedside.

A detective working on the case would not reveal any more information about the case.

Just one week before Beltran’s death, fellow porn star Ames, 23 — also known as Mercedes Grabowski — hung herself in an apparent suicide following days of alleged cyberbullying.

“Bullying is not a joke. It took my sister’s life and I can’t get her back. This pain I feel cause people couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves is unbearable, although I have nothing but hate for each and everyone of you people who drove her to this, I still do not wish this pain on you. This has forever changed me and who I am as a person,” her heartbroken brother James wrote on his Facebook page.

