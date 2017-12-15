Porn Star Yuri Luv Found Dead, Surrounded By Pills After Apparent Drug Overdose

Porn star Yuri Luv was just found dead after suffering an apparent drug overdose in her California apartment.

As RadarOnline.com has learned from IBT reports, the 31-year-old’s body was discovered by the resident’s owner.

A distressed former colleague allegedly told reporters that several pills were found scattered on her bed next to her body.

Dan Hogue, director of business development for PornStar Platinum claimed in a statement to Xbiz that the company was in mourning over Luv’s sudden death.

“Yuri was found today at the age of 31. She was always kind to me and we will miss her,” he said after the news.

Various porn industry insiders and fans took to Twitter to voice their sadness over Luv’s passing.

As Radar readers know, Yuri Luv’ drug-induced death comes less than a week after porn star August Ames took her own life at 23.

The brunette beauty – who also suffered problems with drugs and alcohol in the past – allegedly committed suicide due to constant online bullying.

