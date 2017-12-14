‘This Is Disturbing!’ Farrah Abraham Posts Porn Link On 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Twitter

Farrah Abraham
has returned to the adult film industry after claiming she was “fake fired” from Teen Mom OG
– and she’s using her 8-year-old daughter’s Twitter page to help promote her XXX videos.
The tweet received backlash, as one follower wrote, “What mom has her daughter at age 8 push her mom’s porn career. Think that could get a kid [taken] away by CPS. Just unbelievable.”
A second user fired, “This is disturbing. I support what you do but I can’t support this. Sophia is a child and
this should not be posted from her Twitter or YouTube. How inappropriate.”
According to the 8-year-old's Twitter bio, the account is “solely owner & operated by an adult.”
While Abraham has not responded to the controversy, her father Michael wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “The admin made a mistake… they manage 9 profiles… and it’s corrected.”
This isn’t the first time Abraham was involved in a social media scandal involving her daughter. In August 2016, the then-7-year-old
asked fans on Instagram to add her on Snapchat. She said in a video, “Give me text. I’m coming for you. Give me more texts.”
After receiving text messages, she posted another video saying, “Excuse me, you guys are texting me so much could you please stop. Everyone stop texting me. I have to go to bed.” Snapchat later deactivated her account.
