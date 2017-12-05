Single & Ready To Swipe! Inside Farrah Abraham’s Dating App Profile thumbnail

Single & Ready To Swipe! Inside Farrah Abraham’s Dating App Profile

The former 'Teen Mom OG' star reveals she is looking for someone 'open-minded.'

Farrah Abraham has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Simon Saran for years, but she's ready to move on with the help of a dating app! The former Teen Mom OG star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she has joined Bumble.

The 26-year-old's dating profile exclusively obtained by Radar read, "International celebrity, Teen Mom on MTV, business mogul, New York Times Best Selling author, Advocate for safe contraception, Owner/Founder Furnished By Farrah, Froco, Sophia Laurent."
She then added what she's looking for in a potential match. "Love to connect with smart, intelligent, creative and open minded people," she wrote.

But Abraham exclusively told Radar that she didn't join Bumble to find love. "I joined Bumble Business, but I see they have Bumble BFF and Bumble Dating," she said. "I've only so far enjoyed the business events in Austin with other company owners and entrepreneur creative events."

She added, "I have no time for dating right now."

Although Abraham was "fake fired" from Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult entertainment industry with two appearances on the XXX webcam site CamSoda, she has been keeping busy.

Abraham made an appearance at the adult entertainment club Gossip in New York over the weekend. She is also launching her own lingerie line.
