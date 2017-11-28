‘Teen Mom OG’ Firing Caught On Camera! Farrah Abraham EXPLODES On Producer

Cameras were rolling when Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG! In an extended trailer, Abraham exploded on an executive producer when she was let go from the series because of her return to the adult film industry.

“If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film,” Morgan J. Freeman told Abraham, as she fired back, “Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing?”

She then screamed, “Shoot me for being who I am!”

Abraham was let go after she made two appearances on the XXX webcam site CamSoda. She later explained that she was “fake fired” from the series.

Also in the trailer, Amber Portwood announced she’s expecting a child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. But just like her ex-fiancé Matt Baier, he has a past.

“Amber’s new boyfriend struggled with alcohol and depression,” Portwood’s baby daddy Gary Shirley read off his phone.

As for Maci Bookout, she struggles with co-parenting after ex Ryan Edwards is released from rehab.

“I know if I don’t see Bentley I’m going to hurt somebody,” Edwards said, as he added, “We’re going to court.”

Bookout vented to her husband Taylor McKinney, “All he’s done is threaten me for three days, you just got out of rehab. Good luck buddy because that judge isn’t going to give you half of what I’ve given you.”

Although Catelynn Lowell is currently in rehab for suicidal thoughts, she feared she would suffer from postpartum depression if she welcomes a second child.

“Am I going to have to go through all that s**t again?” she asked a friend.

She then broke down in tears when she explained that her daughter Carly, who she placed for adoption, “misses” them.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

