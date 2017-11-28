Maci Bookout’s Baby Daddy Ryan Spent $10K On Drugs Weekly, Used Three Times A Day

Last season of Teen Mom OG ended with Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards falling asleep at the wheel while high on drugs. Although he entered rehab for his addiction, the drug drama is far from over! On the season premiere, Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer accused Bookout of triggering his drug use.

When Standifer visited Edwards in rehab, she revealed he used three times a day and spent $10,000 a week on drugs.

“They say relapse is part of recovery,” Standifer said. “I had to tell him I love him and I’m not mad, but he needs to know how bad that hurts.”

When the therapist asked what Edwards’ trigger is, she said Bookout.

“Ryan feels belittled,” she said. ”He’s never been given any credit. Ryan is not a bad guy. You don’t think of anyone’s emotions but your own and my blood boils because she does this for her own self whatever and it really is just pissing me off.”

In another scene, Bookout complained that she has had no communication with Edwards since he’s been in rehab.

“I don’t know if he’s looking to just do 30 days and come home or if he’s wanting to stay in a bit longer and go to a half-way house,” she said to a friend. “I don’t feel like it will be fixed in 30 days. If you don’t do what you need to do outside of your recovery as far as Bentley is concerned and as far as staying sober for real then we’re done. Consequences with me are actual real f**king things that actually happen when you screw up. We’re talking about my child’s life.”

Also on the episode, Portwood struggled with her decision to stay with now-ex Matt Baier after he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors.

“Nothing’s changed at all so it’s hard,” she said. “I just feel like I’m trickling down a little with the relationship. I’m slowly going down as he keeps treating me like s**t. It’s nothing but stress.”

Baier is even affecting her relationship with her daughter Leah. When her baby daddy Gary Shirley learned of Baier’s drug relapse, he no longer wanted their daughter to drive in the car with him.

Portwood later told Baier that she wanted to call off the wedding and possibly their engagement.

He then opened up about his relapse, “Yeah I did drugs. I relapsed this year and I’m not ashamed of it. Why did I relapse? Because all of this bull s**t. You can only take so much of this s**t. I relapsed pretty f**king hard. I have no excuse for doing what I did… I was going through a bad time.”

As for Farrah Abraham, she invited her mother to her birthday despite her feud with Debra’s fiancé David.

When her mother told her that she’s “really hurt” over their feud, she responded, “I bet mom and I’m not going to talk about me not talking to you right now. It’s my birthday, you’ve been drinking, I’ve been drinking. I’m happy you’re here. I wanted you to be here.”

But the fighting didn’t end there, as Abraham’s father Michael confronted David over the way he spoke to his daughter last season.

“If you talk to my daughter the way you have you’re going to have to be interested,” Michael said, as David responded, “You aren’t a doctor, I am.”

Michael then fired, “You’re not a f**king shrink. Get your f**king hand off me.”

When security got involved, the men took the fight outside.

“You have to encourage your daughter to seek therapy,” he told Michael. “She has a lot of stuff that has built up over years because of your marital discord. Have you had affairs with people that led to the divorce?”

Michael shot back. “You’re going someplace you don’t need to f**king go. You’re trying to play a game with me with my past. You do not know about Debra and everything. F**king son of a b***h.”

When Michael told Farrah about the fight, she responded, “I feel bad for my mom. She gets told by some manipulative, fake sob that I love you more than everybody else everyday and then his actions say otherwise. If she’s too naïve and ignorant to break that cycle, I don’t need her anymore right now.”

Also on the episode, Tyler Baltierra feared his father Butch relapsed.

“Butch said he’s super scared to be off parole,” Catelynn Lowell said. “It’s because not having anybody watching over him before. He’s having a lot of panic attacks.”

Baltierra responded, “When he’s using, he’s out and you can’t even find him. I think that’s why he has anxiety, cause he’s getting high. If anything is going to cause anxiety in this world cocaine and crack is going to be one of them.”

When Butch came over, he admitted he started using again.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

