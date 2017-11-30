Farrah Abraham Claims ‘Teen Mom’ Crew ‘Staged’ Epic Reunion Fight With Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham was involved in the most explosive Teen Mom OG fight in franchise history when Amber Portwood slapped her across the face. After she was “fake fired” from the MTV series, she claimed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that the brawl was staged.

“Amber was provoked by production to run on stage and instigate a fight with me,” Abraham, 26, claimed. “They shut off all TVs on set and tried to remove all families and children beforehand. They instigated bad criminal behavior on set.”

As viewers know, Portwood attacked Abraham when she said her then-fiancee Matt Baier looks like a pedophile.

Abraham then accused the show of causing fights with her parents Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham.

“I had producers always ask me questions and then go run and tell my parents,” she said. “They make things manipulated, not authentic and due to this I couldn’t even talk to Sophia’s father before he passed away.”

She continued, “Production should never cross boundaries and ruin the natural family interactions as the ‘Teen Mom’ associated production companies and MTV allowed repeatedly. It becomes an issue and struggle between what’s real and manipulated by production rather than focus on the real lives and stories.”

But Abraham isn’t the only one, as she explained how her co-stars Portwood, Maci Bookout and Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans have all accused the show of “manipulations and fake story lines.”

Abraham then urged Teen Mom viewers to check out TLC’s new show Unexpected, as she claimed producers on the show “allow normal communication styles.”

“I see how a bad production process effects amazing real stories and I’m happy to see thus far TLC and Eastern TV are letting the stories tell themselves like in real life,” she said.

Abraham revealed she was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult film industry. She made two appearances on the XXX webcam site CamSoda. She later clarified that she was “fake fired” from the series.

MTV did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

