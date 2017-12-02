I’m Off! Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Heads Home To Holland After Sex Scandal

Shamed former Today Host Matt Lauer‘s wife Annette Roque has headed home to Holland.

Page Six.com is reporting that Lauer”s wife of 20 years has left him amid the sexual harassment scandal that has tarnished his career.

Roque, 50, was last seen at their $30 million family home in the Hamptons when news broke about his sacking on Wednesday, but now she has gone.

A source revealed: “Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country.”

It is understood that her mother lives near Amsterdam in Holland.

The news will come as a hammer-blow to Lauer, 59, whose life is currently in tatters.

So far, his loyal wife has stayed silent about the scandal and has been protecting their children.

She and Lauer have three children, Romy, 14, son Thijs, 11, and oldest son Jack, who is at a prep school outside Manhattan.

It is not known if the kids are with Annette or remained at home with Lauer.

The couple has endured a stormy relationship even before this latest scandal.

Roque briefly filed for divorce in 2006, claiming she suffered “cruel and inhumane” treatment from Lauer, who she said in legal documents was controlling and demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility.”

However, she withdrew the divorce filing a month later.

The source said, “Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America”s nicest dad. He is in fact a great, and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband.”

A rep for Lauer declined to comment about his wife.

