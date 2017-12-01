Denied! Matt Lauer Will NOT Receive Payout From NBC After Bombshell Firing

NBC will not be giving Matt Lauer a payout, despite his lawyers attempts to get the shamed Today anchor paid $30 million after his bombshell firing.

The 59-year-old “will not be paid past his last day of work,” a senior NBC source told CNNMoney on Friday.

News of no settlement comes just one day after reports surfaced that lawyers for Lauer, who still has a year-and-a-half left of his $20 million contract, were working on at least getting him paid out through the remainder of his original agreement with the network.

“They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract,” an informant close to the situation dished to Page Six.

The senior NBC News source did not deny that Lauer’s attorneys might hatch a plan to get him paid, but the source said the Peacock network will not agree to any sort of payout.

As readers know, according to Page Six, one woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office. She said he had sex with her on a chair, locked the door and left her passed out on the floor, alone. She allegedly woke up with her pants off and had to seek help from Lauer’s assistant, who took her to the nurse.

Lauer has since issued an apology admitting to the accusations — though claims some of the allegations against him were “untrue or mischaracterized.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the former NBC host said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

