The Moment He Told All? Matt Lauer & Katie Couric Met For ‘Intense’ Dinner Just Weeks Ago

Did Katie Couric find out about Matt Lauer‘s alleged horrific behavior in the weeks before the sexual assault scandal exploded?

The former ‘Today’ cohosts shared dinner at Elio’s restaurant in New York City on November 8, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

“They were having an intense conversation,” an onlooker said of the reunion.

Couric accused her colleague of inappropriate actions in the past. On a 2012 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 60-year-old news vet — who cohosted the show from 1991 to 2006 — accused Lauer, 59, of “pinching” her “on the a**” a lot during their time working together.

The two were once labeled TV news’ golden couple, yet Lauer insisted they were nothing more than friends.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

Lauer was fired this morning for what NBC execs called “sexually inappropriate behavior.” Page Six claimed the firing was linked to an alleged sexual assault during the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.