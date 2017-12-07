Harsh Reality! Larry Is ‘More Upset’ Than Theresa Over Bombshell Breakup, Says Family

In a shocking twist, Larry Caputo‘s father revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively his son was “more upset” than his daughter-in-law, Theresa, over their bombshell split!

As readers know, the former Long Island Medium couple announced their separation on Sunday, December 3, following 28 years of marriage.

“My son is probably more upset then she is,” Jack Caputo, 88, told Radar. “I’m praying everyday — that’s the only way to bring them together.”

Jack admitted that he found out about their split on TV, and his son called him after the announcement was made.

“I talked to him after, and he was upset but he didn’t want to say too much,” Jack said. “I know she said they were splitting, but my son was saying ‘dad we are working it out,’ so I’m praying they get back together.”

“My son really loves her.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, distance put a strain on the couple’s relationship.

“She’s got a lot going on, but so what,” Jack said of the 51-year-old reality star. “They can be away from each other, and then on the days they’re not away, they can be together. What’s the problem?”

A neighbor of Theresa, Irene Flanagan told Radar that she saw Theresa in church giving out the communion the same day the announcement was made. “She seemed perfectly fine,” Flanagan revealed.

On the show’s season finale, Larry, 59, got deep about his relationship struggles.

“We’re having a difficult time,” he explained to his friend Danny in the episode. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

Theresa and Larry share two adult children together: Victoria, 23 and Larry Jr, 27.

