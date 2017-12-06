Exposed! Theresa Caputo’s Father-In-Law Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Sudden Split

On Sunday, December 3, Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo announced their separation after 28 years of marriage, and now, Larry’s dad has exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the real reason behind the bombshell split.

Larry’s dad Jack, 88, said he was “shocked” by the announcement and hinted that distance caused by the Long Island Medium star’s job may have led to the couple’s demise.

“They have two kids. Who cares if she is away a lot,” Jack revealed. “She has to be away — that’s fine. Then they can be together when she’s not away for her job.”

Jack told Radar that he was hoping the two would get back together. “I love them both,” he said.

“They can be away from each other, and then on the days they’re not away, they can be together. What’s the problem? I’m sorry, I’m just shocked.”

Larry’s mother, Concetta also spoke to Radar and expressed that she too was upset at the news.

“I”m shocked,” Concetta, 85, admitted. “I’m so sad for Theresa and Larry. Its just horrible”

Concetta and Jack both told Radar they had heard the news on TV first before speaking to the family.

The couple, who share two adult children — Larry Jr, 27 and Victoria, 23 — released a statement announcing their split.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the statement read. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

