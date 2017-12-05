‘Long Island Medium’ Star Larry Tells All On Failed Marriage To Theresa

Long Island Medium star Larry Caputo is finally opening up about his rocky marriage to Theresa Caputo, and what caused them to split, 28 years after their union.

The couple may have announced the breakup just this Sunday, but one day later, in the show’s season finale, Larry, 55, announced exactly what went wrong.

“We’re having a difficult time,” he explained to his friend Danny in the episode. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He added, “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, in a previous episode, Theresa, 51, herself spoke out about their relationship troubles, saying, “Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

“I don’t understand it,” she continued saying in the clip. “I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'”

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” Theresa added at the time. “I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

The couple shares adult children Larry Jr. and Victoria, and have claimed that although they have decided to separate, they will always love each other and put their family first.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they shared in a joint statement this Sunday. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

