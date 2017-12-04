Shocking Truth Behind Bryan Singer’s Bad Behavior On-Set Of Queen Biopic Revealed!

Production on the much-anticipated film Bohemian Rhapsody is in disarray after director Bryan Singer was fired on December 4 over for his bad behind-the-scenes behavior, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the truth behind the producer’s horrible actions on-set.

“He’s in really bad shape, and went on a crazy bender over Thanksgiving, basically telling the studio to go f**k itself,” an insider revealed.

“He’s been on bad behavior this entire shoot,” continued the insider, “staying out until 2 or 3 a.m. every night and showing up to set completely hungover, or worse.”

While Singer blamed “back pain” for his shocking bad behavior, there may be a more sinister explanation for the havoc he’s creating behind the scenes of Bohemian Rhapsody, claimed the insider.

PHOTOS: It’s Over! Lamar Odom FIRED From ‘KUWTK’ After Booze-Fueled Meltdown

“The studio basically had a conversation asking if there were going to be any allegations dropping on him and that was the straw that broke [the camel’s back],” the insider told Radar.

“Something might be about to drop,” a second source told Radar. “Simon Halls [the publicist hired for Singer in 2013] just fired him as a client.”

As Radar readers know, production was shut down on December 1, 2017 after Singer was missing from the set of the Queen biopic, which starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the band’s frontman.

Twentieth Century Fox confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. There was a “growing clash” between the director and actor, which led to a confrontation between Singer and Malek on the set in London.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

Before news of Singer’s firing, Deadline reported that they’d put production on a halt as a result of Singer’s behavior. “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” noted the movie studio.

“This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family,” a rep for Singer insisted in a statement after news of shutdown. “Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

He is clearly not welcome back.

“They’ve already spoken to two directors about stepping in to finish the last few weeks of filming,” added the insider. “If he doesn’t beg for forgiveness by tonight, he’s out. Emma Watts is sick of his s**t.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Singer’s latest trouble follows other disturbing issues, including accusations of pedophilia, which have haunted him in the past.

PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan Spotted For The First Time Since Racism Scandal — At The Gym After Being Fired By WWE!

In 2014, Michael Egan III filed suit against Hollywood heavyweights, including who is presumed to be Singer, alleging that as an underage teen he was coerced into attending sex-and-drug-fueled parties in California and Hawaii — where he said he was looked upon as “a piece of meat” by the powerful guests in attendance, who proceeded to violate him orally and anally at the events.

Though Egan later withdrew his lawsuit, rumors about the X-Men director have persisted.

“It’s a mess,” said the insider of Singer’s current film fiasco. “It’s very sad.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.