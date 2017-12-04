Bryan Singer Fired From Queen Biopic After On-Set Mayhem!

Controversial director Bryan Singer was fired from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the studio announced on Monday, after a “growing clash” with an actor on the set.

Production was shut down on December 1, 2017 after Singer was missing from the set of the Queen biopic, which started Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the band’s frontman.

Twentieth Century Fox confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. There was a “growing clash” between the director and actor, which led to a confrontation between Singer and Malek on the set in London.

“While it did not become physical between the two, it did involve Singer throwing an object,” the paper reported.

Malek complained to the studio that Singer was not present on set and was unreliable and unprofessional.

Singer was reportedly absent from production several times and cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel stepped in to replace him.

Actor Tom Hollander, who played Queen’s manager Jim Beach, quit the film but was persuaded to return, a source told THR.

An insider reportedly said Singer claimed he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tension on set.

Singer was fired after he did not return to the set after the Thanksgiving break, instead remaining in the United States, a source told THR. The studio reportedly terminated him “under his pay-or-play contract.”

