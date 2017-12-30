Billionaire Barry Sherman And Wife’s Death Investigation Heats Up As Kids Hire P.I.

The mysterious deaths of Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey remain unsolved.

As the Toronto Sun has reported, Toronto Police Homicide detectives are now investigating blocks away from the Sherman mansion where the married couple died.

Also, the Shermans’ children, who denied that their dad would be capable of the murder-suicide that cops reportedly first suspected, have hired a private investigator to look into their parents’ grisly deaths.

The Globe and Mail previously reported that investigators believe Barry, 75, the founder of Apotex generic drug company, could have killed his wife, hung her body and then hanged himself at the edge of their lavish home’s pool. But their kids have vehemently refuted that idea.

A real estate agent, who was prepping the home for an open house, found the bodies hanging from rails, side-by-side, next to the Shermans’ indoor swimming pool. The home was listed for a whopping $5.4 million dollars.

On Friday, as the Sun noted, police officers probed in and around residential streets south of the Sherman house.

Police are reportedly investigating not just on the streets adjacent to the home where the Shermans’ bodies were found dead on Dec. 15, but also on streets a couple of blocks away.

According to the Sun’s reporter, the fact that cops decided to canvas homes four streets over seemed unusual.

Neighbors told the publication that officers have been politely asking for video surveillance files from on and around Dec. 14 — the day the Shermans are believed to have died from ligature neck compression.

According to the report, residents say the authorities are interested in potential footage of street movements of both pedestrians and vehicles.

Officers aren’t speaking with media about the case and Constable David Hopkinson had no comment on latest details.

While Barry and Honey had contrasting personalities that sometimes clashed, friends recalled, the Shermans’ children are adamant it wasn’t a murder-suicide and announced on Thursday that they have retained private investigator Tommy Klatt.

Klatt is a well-known Canadian detective who investigated 70 homicides in the 1980s and ’90s and has been in private practice as an investigator for 20 years.

Sherman family representative Brian Greenspan said that private investigators will provide “a second lens” to the ongoing police investigation.

The wealthy Canadian couple, whose friends included Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, reportedly had money problems before their deaths.

Sources said Barry had hired private investigators to spy on his business rivals — and they had even combed through his competitors’ garbage!

But the Shermans were also well loved in Canada for donating to charitable causes.

