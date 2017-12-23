Billionaire Barry Sherman Had Business Rivals Spied On—And Clashed With Wife

Barry Sherman, the Canadian billionaire whose bizarre death with his wife Honey has baffled the county, had hired private investigators to spy on his business rivals — and had experienced marital clashes, according to a new report.

Originally, cops were reportedly looking into the theory that pharmaceutical mogul Barry may have killed his wife before taking his own life in a shocking murder-suicide in Canada last week.

A police source reportedly told Toronto’s The Globe and Mail that investigators believe Sherman, 75, could have killed his wife, hung her body and then hanged himself at the edge of their lavish home’s pool.

A real estate agent, who was prepping the home for an open house, found the bodies hanging from rails, side-by-side, next to the Shermans’ indoor swimming pool. The home was listed for a whopping $5.4 million dollars.

PHOTOS: Police ‘Haven’t Ruled Out’ Connection Between Murders Of Jogger Lookalikes

The couple’s children have vehemently denied their dad could have committed a murder/suicide and now, The Globe and Mail has disclosed his dark secrets.

As an entrepreneur, he hired private detectives to rummage through his competitor’s garbage, the newspaper reported, then got a court order so he could barge into their head offices and seize their papers.

According to the report, Barry, who was mourned by such prominent Canadians as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, foreclosed on the homes of people who owed him money, even relatives.

Barry’s cousins fought decade-long litigation against him for a share of his generic drug Apotex company.

PHOTOS: Famous Or Infamous? 15 Celebrities Accused Of Murder

Barry first ran into legal problems at his business in 1971, which he blamed on agitation from his rivals.

In Barry’s unpublished memoirs, the businessman wrote mysteriously, “Free will is an illusion … Life has no meaning or purpose.”

Barry was a reserved, socially awkward workaholic with a high IQ, who was often in courthouse battles, sources told the Mail.

At home, he was the polar opposite of his outgoing wife Honey, and it was a “yin and yang” relationship, family members said.

PHOTOS: 5 Years After Murder Acquittal: Smiling Casey Anthony Spotted Out With Her Dog

Although they in some ways complemented each other, they also clashed, according to those who knew them.

Honey, who had survived throat cancer and suffered from severe arthritis, was witty and knew how to tease and push Barry’s buttons.

Friends close to the couple describe how Honey would criticize Barry over his workaholic ways, however, they still insist their deaths couldn’t have been from murder/suicide.

Thousands of mourners showed up for their funeral in Toronto on Friday.

The deaths of the Toronto billionaire and his wife a week ago could require vigorous investigation by authorities — as public speculation over the mystery runs wild.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.