Did Canadian Billionaire Kill His Wife, Then Himself?

Toronto police reportedly suspect billionaire pharmaceutical mogul Barry Sherman may have killed his wife, Honey, before taking his own life in a shocking murder-suicide in Canada.

A police source reportedly told the The Globe and Mail that investigators are working on the theory that Sherman, 75, killed his wife, hung her body and then hanged himself at the edge of their lavish home’s pool.

A real estate agent who was reportedly prepping the home for an open house found the bodies hanging from rails, side-by-side, next to the indoor swimming pool.

The Shermans recently listed their home for sale for the equivalent of about $5.4 million U.S. dollars. It features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two swimming pools, space for 14 cars, a sauna, hot tub and tennis courts.

On Friday night, however, Barry and Honey’s bodies, covered in blankets, were removed from the home and loaded into an unmarked van.

The Shermans’ deaths have rocked such prominent Canadians such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Sherman, who was worth a whopping $3.2 billion after forming the generic drug firm Apotex, and his wife were well known for their generous donations to various charities.

Constable David Hopkinson told the press, “The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory added, “Toronto Police are investigating, and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

