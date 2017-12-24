Troubled Times! Billionaire Couple Had Money Issues Before Deaths

Billionaire couple Barry Sherman and his wife Honey Sherman had money troubles before their bizarre deaths.

It has been revealed that the couple were enmeshed in dozens of lawsuits, a government investigation, and seemed to be under growing financial pressures.

Police are still investigating after the pair were both found dead by their estate agent hanging from their indoor pool railings at their $5.4 million Toronto home on December 15.

Investigators were looking at a possible ‘double murder suicide’ before these latest developments emerged.

The couple – who were reportedly worth $4 billion – had stalled on building a new home while they only donated $66,000 to charitable causes in 2016.

The Sherman Family Foundation ended last year with just under $1 million in its accounts records show.

Barry, 75 the founder of Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex, had retired from the day-to-day running of the company five years ago, according to a company spokesman.

However, he was still bogged down in several lawsuits including one with a relative demanding a chunk of his company.

While just before his death his attorneys filed papers trying to quash a government probe into his company.

So far, Toronto police have not elaborated on the couples deaths with Autopsies indicating that the couple died from ‘ligature neck compression’.

Police sources had speculated to Canadian media last week that they could be dealing with a murder-suicide and that 70-year-old’s Honey’s body might have been moved after her death.

The Sherman family has denied this theory could be true – the investigation continues.

