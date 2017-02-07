Does Kelsey Know? ‘Seven Year Switch’s Dustin Neace Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Kelsey swapped her husband to be with Dustin Neace for two weeks on Seven Year Switch, but does she know about her new partner’s past criminal record? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Dustin was arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to court papers obtained from Johnson County in Indiana, Dustin “knowingly or intentionally engaged in fighting or tumultuous conduct” on November 18, 2004.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS!

He was released on $1,000 bail at the time of the arrest.

Dustin pled guilty to the charge on July, 18 2005. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail. The FYI star only served two days before completing the remaining 178 on probation.

He was also ordered to pay $156 in fines and complete 32 hours of community service.

PHOTOS: Booked And Beautiful! Bikini Babes Who Have Been Arrested

Dustin exclusively told Radar of the charge, “I was arrested for disorderly conduct. [It] was a long time ago.”

The mixed martial arts fighter is currently married to wife Jaclyn Kuberski.

He has come under fire this season for getting cozy with his two-week wife Kelsey during a boozy night out. Fans worry Neace may be falling for his temporary partner, as he complained about being “miserable” for being unable to sleep with her.

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Dark World Of Drugs: Photos Of BFF Who Was Arrested For Possession – Before Her Drowning

His wife said when watching her husband’s interaction with Kelsey, “I don’t like that she was touching him. I felt like she was flirting.”

Are you surprised by his arrest? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.