Dangerous Suitor! Lucas Yancey Arrested For ‘Injuring Multiple Victims’ In DUI Crash

Lucas Yancey could be the most dangerous suitor in The Bachelorette franchise. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Rachel Lindsay’s contestant was involved in a DUI wreck that injured others.

Court papers obtained from the San Mateo County Clerk of Court reveal Yancey, 30, was arrested on December 21, 2007 and held on $50,000 bail.

He was charged with DUI alcohol/drugs with bodily injury, DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury, two counts of injury to multiple victims and six counts of infliction of great bodily injury.

Yancey pled not guilty to all of the charges against him. He later requested and was granted permission to withdraw his previous plea of not guilty for the DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury charge and enter a plea of nolo contendere. The remaining counts were dismissed because of a negotiated plea.

He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, three years probation and 500 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,611 in fines and complete a first offender program.

Yancey isn’t the only contestant on the upcoming season who has had a boozy bust.

As Radar exclusively reported, suitor Josiah Graham was arrested on November 15, 2009 for disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by person under 21 and open house party.

The case was discharged in December 2009.

Contestant Dean Unglert was arrested for underage possession and consumption of alcohol on December 22, 2010.

The case was dismissed and he was ordered to pay $31 in fines.

He was arrested again on August 7, 2011 for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of false ID.

He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months probation. He was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service and pay $156 in fines.

Another suitor, William “Blake” Elarbee, was arrested on December 13, 2010 for driving under the influence. He was found guilty of the DUI.

Reality Steve was the first to report that Yancey will be a contestant on Lindsay’s season.

