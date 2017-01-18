Suicide Threats & Controlling Behavior! DJ Afrojack Sued For $25M By Ex-Girlfriend

DJ Afrojack‘s ex-girlfriend is making him pay for the way she was treated throughout their relationship — literally! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court papers revealing Lauren Meditz is seeking $25 million in damages from her boyfriend from hell.

Meditz, who met the DJ in October 2014 through a mutual friend, accused him of being controlling and of fraud in the filing. Afrojack, whose real name is Nick Van de Wall, was served with the lawsuit while entering The Record Plant recording studio in LA today.

In the complaint obtained from the Superior Court of California, Meditz claims her employment with a popular Los Angeles nightclub became strained because of her constant traveling with the DJ.

When she returned to work, Van de Wall allegedly began “constantly calling, texting, facetiming and otherwise communicating with Meditz.” She claims Van de Wall repeatedly told her he “wanted her with him and wouldn’t take no for an answer.” When Meditz would ask to return to work, he would make her “feel guilt, shame and disloyalty.”

Meditz eventually resigned from her position at the request of her boyfriend.

On June 14, 2015, she claims they entered a verbal agreement that Van de Wall would support her financially if she devoted her time and attention to his personal business.

“The parties future agreed that in the event of the dissolution of their relationship by death, separation or otherwise, that all of Van de Wall’s property including that acquired during the time of the parties’ relationship, would be divided for the benefit of Meditz,” the filing alleges. “Van de Wall always expressed to Meditz that they were in fact equal partners.”

But Van de Wall allegedly became even more controlling when he demanded she look a certain way. Meditz claims he made her she change her hair, and receive Botox and facial fillers.

Meditz’s personal relationships with family and friends soon began to suffer.

While she served as a Maid of Honor at her friend’s wedding, she accused Van de Wall of “contacting her incessantly to the point where Meditz neglected her friends and the wedding festivities in order to attend to Van de Wall’s temper tantrum.”

When Meditz went to Florida for three days in March 2016 to visit her parents, his behavior during their absence was allegedly “cruel and childish,” as he would “constantly reach out to Meditz and berate her for leaving him and making her feel guilty and disloyal for ‘abandoning’ Van de Wall.”

But the relationship turned even more toxic when Meditz turned down a trip to watch Van de Wall compete in Gumball 3000. On the day of the competition, he allegedly threatened to “kill himself by crashing his $550,000 car into a wall” if she didn’t answer her phone.

Meditz is even accusing the Dutch DJ of going as far as to commit fraud so she would always be by his side.

DJ Afrojack asked Meditz to fly with him to Brazil in the beginning of their relationship. When her Brazilian Visa request was denied, Van de Wall allegedly asked the owner of his talent agency to write a letter fraudulently claiming she was the entertainer’s employee. The request was also denied.

The alleged fraud continued in October 2015. Van de Wall’s business management team tried to have her become a permanent resident of Holland by reportedly creating a fake business for her.

Their relationship finally came to an end in May 15, 2016 when Meditz invited her girlfriends to one of his shows in Las Vegas. When she remained with her friends following his performance, he had hotel security escort her off the property.

When he sent her belongs from their home, Meditz claimed, “many items were missing and/or destroyed.”

Meditz believes Van de Wall “failed to perform his part of the agreement by refusing to divorce his real and personal property assets for Meditz’s benefit or render Meditz financially secure.”

She is seeking $25 million in damages, their dog Dory and a 2015 White Range Rover Sport gifted to her by Van de Wall.

