Catherine Oxenberg’s Cult Nightmare: ‘I’m Trying To Save My Daughter’s Life’

Catherine Oxenberg is fighting for her child’s life after she was brainwashed into becoming a slave in a cult, she exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“I’m trying to save my daughter’s life,” the Dynasty actress said about India Oxenberg, 26, who joined Keith Raniere’s dark cult Nxivm and completely cut herself off from her mom.

“She is still in there. It is horrific,” her mother told Radar.

PHOTOS: Charles Manson ‘Son’ Rushes To Cult Leader’s Deathbed

Oxenberg’s daughter was under the spell of Raniere, who was accused of “branding” the women in his cult, having them burn the initials onto their skin in a sick show of devotion to the charlatan.

She slammed the deceptiveness of the cult, telling Radar: “It looks like a normal self-help program. She didn’t sign up for a branding cult. My baby chose the most dangerous cult in the country, in my opinion.”

“Slaves” in the cult called Raniere “Vanguard” and pleaded to be branded with his initials, a report in The New York Times claimed. They reportedly were held down by three women while a female doctor used a “cauterizing device to sear a two-inch symbol,” onto their skin.

PHOTOS: Warren Jeffs’ Sick Cult: Three Parents Tried For Giving Him ‘Child Brides’

The heartbroken mother told Radar she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since May 30th. “The day I did the intervention,” she revealed about her failed attempt to spring her daughter from Raniere’s sinister clutches.

Oxenberg told Radar she was frustrated with the lack of help she was getting from the authorities as she begged for help for her daughter.

“I don’t understand how law enforcement has turned a blind to this for so long. It’s terrible.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.