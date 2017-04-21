1 of 8
Getty/Instagram
Getty/Instagram
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge looks completely unrecognizable – and not only from her toned shoulders down! Click through 7 shocking before and after photos of the 48-year-old housewife, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why several of the nation’s leading plastic surgeons believe she’s had fillers, Botox, chemical peels, eyelid surgery and more! You be the judge!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Tamra and husband Eddie Judge, 45, pride themselves on their rock-hard bodies! But according to several top plastic surgeons, it is not only Tamra’s body that has gotten a total makeover – but her face too!
“It is possible that the difference in Tamra’s face may be due to having Botox, or Dysport, injectable fillers with Restylane, or Juvederm,” Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS – who has not treated Judge – said. “It is also possible that she’s had skin resurfacing with lasers or chemical peels.”
NYC Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, also claimed that Judge appears to have gone under the knife to achieve her new face! “Tamra’s new look seems to be attributed to smoother and clearer skin. In her previous photos, her skin had many irregularities, including papules, pustules and wrinkles,” Dr. Schulman said.
“The mark in between her eyebrows appears to be skin atrophy from a steroid injection, likely injected to treat a pimple in the area. Her under eyes show lines and wrinkles. But in the new photos, her skin looks smoother and wrinkle-free. This may be the result of laser or chemical peels, and a little Botox as well,” Dr. Schulman – who has also not treated Judge – told Radar.
Fillers, fillers and more fillers! According to Dr. Schulman, “Tamra’s cheekbones are higher and this may be the result of fillers such as Radiesse or Voluma. Her under eyes are smooth, suggesting a lower eyelid surgery to remove some of the excess skin!”
Plastic makes perfect, according to Anthony Youn, MD, FACS! Although Dr. Youn has also not treated Judge, he told Radar, “I suspect that she's had some help from a plastic surgeon. It appears that she's had Botox to smooth wrinkles of her forehead and crow's feet. She also may have had injections of filler into her smile lines and cheeks to smooth and plump them out. Her skin also looks pristine, which may be the result of multiple skin tightening treatments like Fractora. Overall, she looks great!”
X
Share this: