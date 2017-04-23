1 of 8
Erin Moran, who was found dead in Indiana on April 22, had put her Happy Days long behind her in the moments leading up to her death. RadarOnline.com has rounded up photos of the star's final days — and the details that go with them are ill-fated signs that she was in trouble.
As Radar reported, someone had called 911 after they discovered an unresponsive woman in a northern Indiana neighborhood. By the time first responders arrived, they had declared her dead.
The former child star, who appeared in other '80s hit series such as Joanie Loves Chachi and Murder, She Wrote, had fallen from stardom into a pit of misery. Radar readers know that by 2012, Moran and her hubby Steven Fleischmann lost their home in California to foreclosure.
They had moved into Fleischmann mom's home in an Indiana trailer park, but it was another pending disaster, as Erin's hard-partying reportedly got them the boot. Since then, the couple had been bouncing from one seedy motel to another — barely surviving on a drained bank account.
"Erin was a huge help at first, but then Steve's mom got fed up with Erin's nonstop partying and told her to hit the road," an insider told Radar in 2012. Near one of the hotels she was crashing around that time, and eyewitness remembers seeing her acting "a little off."
"It was a little hard to tell if it was just alcohol," the source told Radar at the time. "She didn't do any drugs or talk about them in front of us. She was definitely a little kooky and acted weird , saying odd things, and even offered to give me a back rub!"
So far, Moran's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but fans began to speculate that due to her rocky behavior in the past, she may have suffered from an alcohol and drug overdose.
A source also told the DailyMail.com on Saturday that Moran had been living "in a trailer park in New Salisbury, Indiana" that was crawling with a major heroin problem. At this time, there are rumors she may have overdosed on the substance in the community.
