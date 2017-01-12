‘Forgery!’ Donald Trump Spy File Is ‘Bogus,’ Security Expert Claims

The dirty dossier claiming Russia hatched a blackmail plot against Donald Trump is a “forgery,” according to a former US intelligence expert who has analyzed the 35-page document for RadarOnline.

Wayne Madsen, who worked in disinformation analysis at the US Navy’s Washington DC telecommunications command, told Radar exclusively that he believes the dossier that surfaced online Tuesday night is a crude attempt to discredit the President-Elect.

“The entire script is more Austin Powers than James Bond,” Madsen told Radar.

The dossier, which contained countless sleazy allegations about the President-Elect “appears to be a hybrid,” Madsen claimed, “in which genuine U.S. and/or British intelligence information – such as what appears to be a standard report on Russian cyber-targeting – has been thrown together with bogus material in an attempt to make the entire document appear authentic.”

According to reports, the document supposedly was prepared by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele, and details alleged collusion between Trump and Russian operatives.

But Madsen told Radar that he believes that the header on the dossier, labeling it “Confidential/Sensitive Source,” is an immediate giveaway that it is a hoax.

Madsen insists that the standard lingo in the US is “Top Secret; Secret; Confidential.” Since 2014, he said, the UK has used “Top Secret; Secret; Official-Sensitive.”

“I’ve not seen the phrase Confidential/Sensitive Source,” he said. “If a dossier includes sensitive information, there will be a warning notice saying something like ‘intelligence sources and methods revealed’ or maybe a code term for that.”

Another sign that the dossier could be fake, according to Madsen, is its claim that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had a “secret meeting with Kremlin officials …. in Prague.” Cohen strongly has denied the allegation, saying his passport proves “I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews”

“The dossier says the supposed meeting was scheduled for Moscow in July 2016, but was moved to the Prague office of the Russian government-controlled firm Rossotrudnichestvo. That’s ridiculous,” said Madsen.

“Czech intelligence would have that office under close surveillance. The dossier calls Czechia (the renamed Czech republic) ‘soft’ (safe) but Czechia is a member of NATO and the location of a number of NGOs controlled by George Soros, so it is anything but ‘safe.’

” The document also includes some clear errors – perhaps thrown in for deniability in the event anyone accused CIA or UK intel operatives of leaking genuine material that’s included in it,” he said.

For example, “It misspells the name of a Russian investment company, which is called ‘Alpha Group,’ throughout. The company is the Alfa Group. There is an Alpha Group in Russia, [but] it’s their special forces Spetsnaz unit.”

“The report also says the settlement of Barvikha, outside Moscow, is ‘reserved for the residences of the top leadership and their close associates,'” Madsen continued. “[But in reality] it is not reserved for anyone.”

Perhaps worst of all, Madsen points out, “It also misspells the name of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort!”

Finally, he said, “Other tell-tale signs … are that names are capitalized, which is the style used in US intelligence and Justice Department documents,” not British reports.

