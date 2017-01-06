Another Split! ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jason Reveals Cassia Moved Out Of Their Home

Another day, another 90 Day Fiancé split! After season two’s Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo’s called their marriage quits, Jason Hitch exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that wife Cassia Tavares has moved out of their home!

“We’re still married, but she moved out before Thanksgiving,” Hitch told Radar. “She’s been spending time with her friends, but she’s not totally independent yet. We’re still trying to remain cordial and friendly.”

Hitch blamed the split on their lack of communication and her spending issues.

“She and I are not on the same page,” he said. “We have two different communication styles. The first year of marriage she was nice and innocent, but my patience is gone and I expect results. She’s not always going to get her way. I don’t want to pay for something we can’t afford.”

But Hitch doesn’t plan on filing for divorce yet, as the two are working on their marriage by seeing a therapist once a week.

“I’m optimistic,” he said. “Cassia may feel differently. I think she still loves me. We have to say I love you to each other more. We discussed that in therapy. I’m trying to do my best to make more money.”

He added, “I will do whatever I can to help her. I hope she can appreciate that and we will work on a strategy that our therapist tells us to work on.”

If the couple does decide to divorce, Hitch does not want his 25-year-old estranged wife to be shipped back to Brazil.

“She would stay here if we get divorced,” he said. “She’s optimistic about her job opportunities if she kicks me to the curb. She could get a job doing anything!”

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Tavares had cold feet about her October 2014 wedding to Hitch.

The shocking news comes after Radar exclusively confirmed Macek and Castillo’s divorce after two years of marriage.

Macek filed for divorce from Castillo on November 30, 2016. The dissolution hearing took place on December 9, 2016.

The couple exclusively revealed to Radar in a joint statement, “I’m sorry, but we are not interested in giving details of our personal lives. We thank you so much for thinking of us.”

Do you think Hitch and Tavares will get back together? Tell us in the comments!

