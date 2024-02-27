'90 Day Fiancé' Star Yolanda Leak's BF John Breaks Off Relationship, Exposes Shocking Text: Source
90 Day Fiancé star Yolanda Leak and her boyfriend of three years, John, have called it quits, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders claimed that John was the one to end it after drama boiled over between the two.
In a statement recently shared via his Instagram Stories, John shockingly accused the TLC star of trying to break into his house and getting into contact with those closest to him.
"Calling all of my friends [and] family at work is another level of crazy and desperate," he wrote. "My family and I are done with her [clown emoji] shenanigans."
Alongside his vent was an alleged text that Leak sent to one of his loved ones.
"Hi it's Yolanda ... So sorry to intrude wanted to speak with u and ur wife!!!" it read. "Please please don't mention to John I called. It's important not to as John has a bad temper about me reaching out to his friends."
RadarOnline.com learned John's rep also allegedly reached out to TLC explaining that their client "should not be subjected to this" and may attempt to seek a restraining order for harassment if her "antics" don't stop.
The email noted that his contract is over, concluding, "Please let me know what protection you offer him and assistance or if I should bring our attorney in."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Leak for comment.
Fans of the franchise may recall that Leak went public with her much younger beau in 2021 after viewers watched her catfish experience on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
The mom of six from Las Vegas fell head over heels for her online love interest, Williams, whom she met on Instagram in the wake of her late husband's death.
After plans to meet the man from Manchester, England, red flags were raised as he couldn't even give her the name of the airport she should fly into.
When his Instagram went MIA, Leak was even more concerned before she was blackmailed by a woman who threatened to expose photos of her that she had only sent to Williams.
Following the catfish saga, she later introduced John to her fanbase, calling him her "everything" and her "twin flame" during a virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Prior to John, she was romantically linked to former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter.