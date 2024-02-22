'90 Day Fiance' Star Mary Apologizes for Fundraiser to Treat Colon Cancer She Never Had: 'Please Stop Harassing and Wishing Me to Die'

Just hours after Denucciõ and her husband, Brandan, asked fans for donations on Sunday, their campaign was halted as skeptics raised doubts on the actual page and via social media.

"GoGetFunding has been requested or required to stop this campaign," a disclaimer on the page read before being scrubbed entirely.

The campaign raised roughly $1300 and a rep for GGF said there was enough evidence to nix it altogether. Brandan and Mary, however, claimed they were the ones to pull down the fundraiser due to an influx of hateful messages.