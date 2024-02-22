'90 Day Fiance' Star Mary Apologizes for Fundraiser to Treat Colon Cancer She Never Had: 'Please Stop Harassing and Wishing Me to Die'
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mary Denucciõ admitted she spoke too soon when announcing that she had colon cancer, revealing that she had an anxiety attack and "posted it without thinking."
"I made a mistake and I'm just a human," the TLC personality wrote in a statement on Wednesday after her fundraiser to cover medical expenses was shut down. "I'm very sorry everyone. Because when the doctor told me I have a colon issue, I thought that means I have colon cancer."
Just hours after Denucciõ and her husband, Brandan, asked fans for donations on Sunday, their campaign was halted as skeptics raised doubts on the actual page and via social media.
"GoGetFunding has been requested or required to stop this campaign," a disclaimer on the page read before being scrubbed entirely.
The campaign raised roughly $1300 and a rep for GGF said there was enough evidence to nix it altogether. Brandan and Mary, however, claimed they were the ones to pull down the fundraiser due to an influx of hateful messages.
GGF said all donations were received via PayPal, preventing them from issuing refunds but they advised those who sent money to dispute any charges and withdrawals with their banks.
In a statement addressing the scandal via Instagram Stories, Mary explained, "It's my fault and I'm very sorry about it. But please stop harassing me and wishing me to die. I'm just a human. I'm in pain right now and the pain won't go away. I kept throwing up and I feel so weak."
Mary told fans her doctor said her liver is inflamed and that she has a blood infection, UTI and hemorrhoids. "We are still waiting for another laboratory test for my colon," she added.
The reality star told fans that she just wanted to "spend my whole life with my daughter" in an emotional plea for family support in the couple's now-defunct fundraiser, noting she was the "only one working in the family."
As viewers may recall, Mary found out they were expecting just three months after he relocated from the United States to the Philippines, allowing TLC cameras to come along for the journey.
Amid the fundraiser backlash, Brandan has taken a short break from social media after he defended his wife, telling critics, "Mary's been dealing with abdominal pain, vomiting and always having a fever since before. You can't just notice it because she's always happy and energetic in the videos."
"So to those people who bash us, just continue being like that and God will handle you. Godbless."