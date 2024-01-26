Your tip
NBA Star Lamar Odom Spotted With '90 Day Fiance' Couple Loren and Alexei in Florida

Jan. 25 2024

NBA star Lamar Odom was having a ball while joined by nearly 100 guests including two 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorites at an event he was hosting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The gathering on Jan. 22 was held for ZNEST while the ASAH Conference was going on in Aventura, Florida, where Odom talked at the Pinstripes bowling alley.

His manager Gina Rodriguez was there, as well as Loren and Alex Brovarnik who showed up in support of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

One of the ZNest partners Bennett Kim also proudly spoke of the company's progression.

Loren and Alexei tied the knot in Sept. 2015 and are still going strong after welcoming three children together, having documented their love journey on reality TV.

The lovebirds first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 3 and have gone on to appear in spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and their own show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Sources said the TLC personalities became friendly with Odom after connecting through his manager.

Odom has been in the business of helping others, opening up multiple rehab facilities to assist those struggling with substance abuse issues.

Last year, he launched Odom Recovery Group.

Lamar Odom
RadarOnline.com recently learned that Odom secured a spot for social media star Doggface's brother at a Porter Ranch facility that focuses on a healthy recovery.

Odom said that he found his purpose after the release of his candid book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, which recounts the highs and lows of fame and his struggle with his demons along the way to self-discovery and redemption. He wrote about his near-death experience and how he worked to overcome his vices.

"I get more gratification and people coming up to me telling me that they read the book and it got them out of the dark so they can relate to it because they were drug addicts and they lost a lot," he said. "I get more of a good feeling than I did from people telling me how they loved watching me play on the Lakers."

