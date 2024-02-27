Missing '90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi FOUND, Visits Sheriff's Department After Concerns Over Whereabouts
90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is no longer missing, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office in Hazlehurst, Georgia, tells RadarOnline.com in an update after his wife, Angela Deem, revealed she lost contact with him.
This outlet has learned that Ilesanmi paid a visit to the police department on Monday and informed them he was fine.
Deem said he went MIA two months after arriving in the United States from his native Nigeria.
"Michael's been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can't find him," she shared in a TikTok video on Feb. 26.
There was reportedly a $10,000 reward for his return.
"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she told reality blogger John Yates.
"If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f------ walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that."
Deem explained that she was very worried and just needed answers.
"He's my husband and I love him and I don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f--- is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something's wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle]," the TLC personality continued, referring to the 90DF couple's past drama and when Paul went MIA in Brazil.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Deem and Yates for comment.
Despite no shortage of trials and tribulations throughout their long-distance romance, Deem and Ilesanmi got married in 2020 after meeting online in 2018.
The couple documented their unconventional love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and other popular TLC spin-offs.
Deem and Ilesanmi had spoken about their troubles while appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which brought them and other couples to paradise to work through their issues and keep the spark alive.
Ilesanmi appeared virtually on the show as he had not yet received his visa.