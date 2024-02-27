Missing '90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi FOUND, Visits Sheriff's Department After Concerns Over Whereabouts

This outlet has learned that Ilesanmi paid a visit to the police department on Monday and informed them he was fine.

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is no longer missing, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office in Hazlehurst, Georgia, tells RadarOnline.com in an update after his wife, Angela Deem , revealed she lost contact with him.

"Michael's been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can't find him," she shared in a TikTok video on Feb. 26.

Deem said he went MIA two months after arriving in the United States from his native Nigeria.

This outlet has learned that Ilesanmi paid a visit to the police department on Monday and informed them he was fine.

"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she told reality blogger John Yates.

"If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f------ walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that."

Deem explained that she was very worried and just needed answers.

"He's my husband and I love him and I don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f--- is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something's wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle]," the TLC personality continued, referring to the 90DF couple's past drama and when Paul went MIA in Brazil.