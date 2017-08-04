Conrad Roy’s Family Slaps Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter With $4.2 Million Lawsuit

Michelle Carter has been sued by Conrad Roy’s family for $4.2 million for her role in his death after she was found guilty by the court for involuntary manslaughter.

Lynn Roy filed the civil lawsuit against Carter on behalf of her deceased son, claiming that the Teen Text Killer’s “gross negligence, and/or her willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct,” caused her 18-year-old son’s death after she “encouraged Mr. Roy to kill himself,” court documents exclusively obtained by Radar state.

Roy’s mother asked for the $4,224,000.00 in the lawsuit for “reasonably anticipated lost wages.”

The lawsuit documents detail Carter’s role in Roy’s tragic July 2014 death.

“Miss Carter knew that Mr. Roy had a history of attempted suicides and was being treated for mental health issues including severe depression,” the documents filed in Dedham Superior Court obtained by Radar state.

“During the months and weeks prior to his death, Conrad H. Roy III exchanged communication with the Defendant, Michelle Carter, in which Ms. Carter encourage Mr. Roy to kill himself and chastised him for delaying the act.”

The lawsuit, filed on July 7 after Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, claim: “Miss Carter specifically instructed Mr. Roy to use a generator to create the poisonous environment and told him to commit the act using his truck when everyone was asleep.”

During the trial, Carter’s text message to her friend, Samantha Boardman, were entered into evidence.

“I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I f***ing told him to get back in Sam,” she wrote about his death.

Roy’s mother’s lawsuit states: “While the generator was still running in the vehicle, Mr. Roy exited the vehicle because he was scared. Despite understanding the dangerous conditions inside the vehicle, Ms. Carter ordered Mr. Roy to get back into the vehicle.”

The court documents obtained by Radar claim: “As a direct and proximate result of the negligence and carelessness of the defendant, Michelle Carter, and/or her gross negligence, and/or her willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct, the plaintiff’s decedent, Conrad H Roy III, suffered severe personal injuries, great conscious pain and suffering and body and mind and ultimately death.”

Lynn Roy’s attorney explained why the family filed a lawsuit, saying: “The Roys are not a vindictive family. They are looking for something to memorialize and to remember their son and to help others,” according to SouthCoastToday.com.

Carter was 17 when Roy committed suicide before she was sentenced to two and a half years in prison but was released on a “stay” on August 3, 2017. She will remain free from prison until her appeal case is complete.

