Is Baby Aspen OK? Meghan Edmonds Leaves Country With Daughter Amid Health Scare

Meghan King Edmonds took her daughter on a beach getaway even though she’s being treated for a health scare!

The RHOC star posted a photo with Aspen, 5 months, on the beach — and the infant was wearing her helmet.

I hope she always holds my hands 😬 #wishfulthinking #firsttriptomexico (wearing @houseoffiveboutique shorts; Aspen's helmet decal by @surfcitygraphics) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on May 17, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Aspen is being treated for a misshapen head after her mom noticed the deformity shortly following her birth in November.

“When she was born, I noticed pretty much right away that her head was a little misshaped and my pediatrician said it happens sometimes when they come through the birth canal, so just rotate her when she sleeps,” she revealed to The Daily Dish. “She had kind of a tight neck, so I had to do physical therapy with her, stretches. Well then as she got a little bit older, I noticed her head was improving, but it was still not great. So at that point that was when my doctor recommended that if I wanted to I could take her to a helmet place.”

Co-star Vicki Gunvalson, 55, joined Edmonds, 32, on the trip but it was unclear if they were filming for the new season. After quitting the Bravo show, the new mom is now once again a full-time housewife.

When in Cabo… take a tequila shot with @vickigunvalson! A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on May 17, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Jim Edmonds’ wife is already stirring up drama this season, as she posted a nude selfie with her daughter shortly after RadarOnline.com confirmed her return.

