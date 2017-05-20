‘Oliver’ Star Mark Lester Claims He Is Paris Jackson’s Biological Father

Former child star Mark Lester has reportedly claimed he is Paris Jackson‘s biological father.

The “Oliver!” actor contended to the Daily Mail that he donated his sperm to Michael Jackson so the pop icon could become a dad.

Lester, 58, and now an osteopath, said of his sperm donor favor for Jackson, “I was just helping out a friend. I think he had a problem with actually doing the physical act of sex and a very low sperm count as well.”

Paris, now 19, is the biological daughter of Debbie Rowe, a former nurse who was married to Jackson. But there have long been questions whether Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009, was actually Paris’ biological father. The “Billie Jean” singer also raised two sons.

British born Lester claims in the Daily Mail that Jackson had been scared off women for many reasons, including Madonna throwing herself at him.

Michael’s pal explained about Madonna, “When he entered the room, she was in bed, threw the covers off and was completely naked. He took one look at her and screamed and ran away — not something I’d have done!”

Lester, known for playing the title role in the 1968 British musical “Oliver!” said he was surprised when Jackson told him that he wanted children but “had problems.”

According to Lester, Michael joked that the actor-turned-osteopath, who has four children, Lucy, 26, Harriet, 23, Olivia, 22 and Felix, 18, “only had to look at his own wife and she’d get pregnant.”

So Lester said he agreed to donate his sperm to make Michael’s dream come true, commenting on Paris, “Third time lucky. I don’t want to go through all that again, that’s for sure.”

But in 2015, Lester told The Sun on Sunday that he was one of many stars close to Jackson who were approached to donate sperm.

Although some have noted a resemblance between photogenic Paris and the former child actor who played Oliver Twist at age 8 onscreen, Lester has provided no proof of his alleged parentage.

No one from the Jackson camp has ever commented on Lester’s claim of being Paris’ bio dad, and according to The Sun, Lester has been banned from contacting her.

As Radar has reported, Lester was devastated when Jackson died. He slammed Jackson’s physician Dr. Conrad Murray before the doc was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter for the “Bad” singer’s shocking death.

Paris has recently been spending a lot of time with her mom Rowe as the ex-nurse battles cancer, as Radar has reported.

The teen singer/actress “thinks about Michael every day, and it’s going to break her heart again” if she loses Debbie to breast cancer, a source claimed.

