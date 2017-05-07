Lindsay Lohan Misses Court Case Where Judge Orders Her To Pay Chauffeur

Lindsay Lohan appeared unconcerned after her latest legal drama. The Mean Girls star hung out with her friends in London after she reportedly blew off a court date involving the chauffeur who sued her.

The chauffeur had slapped Lohan with a lawsuit in 2015, claiming she had ignored invoices from him, as Radar reported.

Ricci had claimed despite numerous demands, Lohan refused to pay invoices for transportation costs– and for the time he fronted her money to pay her hotel bill.

The driver sent multiple invoices totaling $43,900 for services he claimed he performed from August 21, 2012, to October 23, 2012, according to the documents obtained by Radar. He says she never disputed the amount owed and even sent him a check for $17,500, leaving a balance of $26,400.

Ricci claimed that Lohan also “requested Ricci to pay her hotel bill at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York in the amount of $1,439.18,” which he did, but he said she never paid him back.

According to court papers obtained by the Daily Mail, the judge ruled against Lohan in a default judgment against Lohan on May 3 after the actress never showed up to court.

She had failed to respond to Ricci’s allegations for more than a year.

And as Radar readers know, it’s not the first time Lohan has played games in court matters.

The judge said Lohan is liable for the grand total of $27,839 to Ricci. The case was closed the same day.

On May 5, however, Lohan looked like she was feeling no pain as she socialized with friends in London. As Radar has reported, Lohan is famous for enjoying club nights in England. The star moved to London in 2014.

