Farrah Abraham Brags That She Inspires Couples To Copy Her Back Door Porn

Farrah Abraham has reportedly told an interviewer that she inspires couples to copy her back door porn! Incredibly, the Teen Mom OG star who became infamous by having back door sex for a porn video with adult star James Deen in 2013, said in a video as she walked through an airport, “It’s a God-given gift.”

Abraham, who recently got her vagina rejuvenated and butt tightened through plastic surgery, as RadarOnline.com reported, is preparing a new back door video, this time a solo Halloween porn show.

“A lot of couples are always like, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll do back door tonight,’ ” Abraham, 26, said to a cameraman. “I mean, I think couples want me to share, want me to talk about this. I mean, so many couples got my [sex] toys.” She added, “Do your thing.”

When asked how she performs back door sex, Abraham replied, “I don’t need to work up for anything. I think it’s a God-given talent, I guess! “Sorry your girlfriend doesn’t have that talent,” she laughed.

As Radar readers know, in September, Abraham returned to porn when she stripped down and played with sex toys during a raunchy live webcam.

The Teen Mom OG star received rave reviews from fans, and now, she’s ready to do a back door Halloween spectacular, in which she revealed she might dress up as a cat! Abraham launched her own line of sex toys molded from her own lady parts in 2014, and it’s clear the mother of Sophia, 8, has no second thoughts about performing new lewd on-camera acts.

