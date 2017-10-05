Demi Moore Cheated Death In Cocaine Overdose!

Demi Moore is hiding a shameful secret —she suffered a severe cocaine overdose that plunged her into terrifying convulsions and left her minutes from death! Now pals are praying the troubled 54-year-old Charlie’s Angels beauty can stay sober.

“Demi’s had issues since her teens,” a friend told RadarOnline.com. “Hopefully, she’s recognizing addiction is a lifelong disease.”

The Ghost star’s most recent near-fatal brush with drugs came in 2012 after her brutal split from third hubby Ashton Kutcher.

But Moore’s mother, Virginia Guynes, blew the lid off her daughter’s hushed-up coke nightmare that unfolded when the former “trailer park kid” was only 22.

She’d just nabbed a plum role in the 1985 drama St. Elmo’s Fire, and joined in the party-animal antics of her wild co-stars — Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Rob Lowe, who were notoriously branded the “Brat Pack.”

“Demi was working on the movie — and just disappeared,” recalled Guynes. “On the third day, I got a call she’d been taken into South Bay Hospital in Redondo Beach.”

Doctors told horrified Guynes her daughter had suffered “convulsions because of cocaine” and had been minutes away from losing her life.

Furious movie bigwigs demanded the raven-haired hottie straighten out — or get out — and “would have ruined her career and her life,” said her mom.

But it was the terrifying convulsions that scared Moore straight. The actress and her mom, who was also battling substance abuse demons, checked into rehab together to get clean.

Shortly afterward, in 1986, Moore was cozying up with wild man Charlie Sheen‘s brother, Emilio, and had her heart shattered.

Just days before the two were set to marry, Moore learned The Breakfast Club stud had been sneaking behind her back to bed his former gal pal, model Carey Salley — and had fathered a second love child with her!

“Demi was devastated,” said Guynes. “She really loved Emilio. She was willing to work through it and go to counseling. But he refused, and it was all over.”

Estevez would have been her second husband.

As a teen, Moore eloped with Freddy Moore, a rock musician nearly twice her age. They divorced after five years.

Her 1987 second marriage to Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis — father of the couple’s daughters, Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23 — crashed in 1998.

Just weeks later, Guynes lost a battle with lung cancer at age 54.

Moore’s self-destructive demons resurfaced yet again when she was devastated by cheating hubby Kutcher.

The G.I. Jane star was rushed to a hospital semi-conscious after reportedly starving herself to 100 pounds, while popping pills and abusing recreational drugs.

“Luckily, Demi survived the ordeal,” spilled a source. “But she has to understand that recovering users must always take care not to spiral back into addiction.”

