Dan Kay’s Girlfriend Reveals Details On ‘Survivor’ Star’s Mystery Death

Survivor: Gabon star Dan Kay died unexpectedly at 40 years old – and his family and friends are remaining strong in light of the former reality star’s death. Kay’s girlfriend Jennifer DePietro exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how his loved ones are handling the loss.

“We’re all doing fine,” DePietro, 36, told Radar. “We’re grieving. We’re not releasing how he passed at this time.”

The father-of-two’s December 31st death remains a mystery, as the Brookline Police Department exclusively told Radar how they are not investigating the passing.

The New Hampshire and Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner offices also confirmed that they have not investigated Kay’s cause of death.

Kay’sSurvivor family remains in the dark as well, as contestant Anthony Robinson exclusively told Radar, “No I haven’t heard anything. We’re all in shock and still don’t know what happened. His family didn’t want to release it. I respect that.”

“We’re sad about it,” Robinson continued. “He was a really, really nice guy. He was a really kind guy. It’s sad to see somebody that young and kind pass.”

Kay competed on the CBS show in 2008.

His obituary explained how he “enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church.”

“Dan had a smile that could light up a room,” the obituary read. “His desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

Kay is survived by his two children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson “Jax” Russell-Reid, girlfriend Jennifer DePietro, mother Jean-Ann, and sister Andrea.

A memorial service for the Brookline, New Hampshire attorney will take place on Saturday, January 7 at the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory.

Story developing.

