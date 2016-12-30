Special Treatment? Conor Kennedy Gets Quickie Jail Release

Did the dynastic Kennedy name help the latest member of the family to wind up behind bars get special treatment?

Conor Kennedy, 22, was busted by the Aspen Police Department for disorderly conduct and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned about his lenient treatment by the cops.

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was taken to the Pitkin County Jail early Thursday morning after a brawl about 1:40am at local hot spot Bootsy Bellows.

PHOTOS: Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex Tasya Van Ree

“Officer Andrew Atkinson and a man later identified as John Conor Kennedy fell into a snowbank as Atkinson tried to break up the fight,” the Aspen PD told Radar.

The situation escalated when officers witnessed Kennedy “throwing approximately four or five punches to the head,” of another man.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, but did his infamous family name have anything to do with the ease with which he was let go?

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Dark World Of Drugs: Photos Of BFF Who Was Arrested For Possession – Before Her Drowning

Aspen Detective Jeff Fain told Radar “Often with municipal court, when we believe the person is going to show up, we release them.

“Kennedy was released with no bond. He was booked, fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken and was served with a summons, which is promise to appear in court. This is standard practice with our municipal court. There was no bond process. We feel like he will return.

Kennedy must return to Aspen for a court date on February 22, 2017.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.