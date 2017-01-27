End Days! See The Final Chilling Photo Of Monster Charles Manson

RadarOnline.com has obtained a world exclusive photo of Charles Manson, almost certainly to be the last ever shot of America’s most evil madman.

It’s a shocking glimpse at the 82-year-old mass murderer who was rushed to a Bakersfield, Calif., hospital on Jan. 3 with internal bleeding from a lesion on his intestines .

Weak, frail and barely able to sit up, Manson lies supine on a hospital gurney, glaring at the camera, awaiting his grim fate.

Two armed sheriff deputies stand guard in the corridor outside the maniac’s room where an IV drip keeps the monster alive as a cautious nurse is seen working just inches away.

As Radar reported, an insider revealed that all that remains for doctors to do for ailing Manson is to “stabilize him and wait for him to die.”

Manson was sentenced to death for masterminding the Manson Family murders in LA in 1969. When the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional in California in 1972, his sentence was change to life in prison, with the possibility of parole

