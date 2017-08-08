Stressed-Out Angelina Jolie Begs Brad Pitt For Help Amid Crises

Angelina Jolie is having a really tough time right now, and she’s turned to Brad Pitt in her hour of need!

Jolie, 42, has sent out an SOS to Pitt, 53, begging him to help her as she struggles with a variety of issues, including a dramatic weight loss and public backlash.

The Maleficent actress had a meltdown over a Vanity Fair profile, but insiders claim that there’s much more at play with the mother of six.

A source revealed: “What’s happening here is that Angie is not in a good place right now, and she’s starting to crack.

“Six demanding kids, a move, tons of projects in the works and so much more — all on her own. She wants more help from Brad, but he’s convinced her only motivation is money and has had enough of groveling for scraps when it comes to supervised visitation.”

Pitt is mulling over her plea because he’s concerned that there might be a hidden agenda at play after the way she coldly dissed him when their marriage imploded.

But despite any bad blood between them, Jolie believes that the Fight Club actor still cares.

The source adds: “Truth is though, he’s the only person who could lift her out of these stressful patches, so it’s no surprise she’s missing his support and offering this olive branch.”

The latest blow for Jolie came when she was slammed for reportedly taking advantage of poor Cambodian children during a casting game for her latest movie First They Killed My Father, which was exposed in the Vanity Fair profile.

Jolie, who directed the film, said the audition game was an improvisation exercise based off a scene in the film.

She also said real money was not taken from children during the auditions.

She told The Huffington Post: “The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

