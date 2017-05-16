Trainwreck Amy Strikes Again? Schumer’s Boyfriend Addresses Rumors Of Split

Single yet again?

Amy Schumer’s boyfriend spoke out exclusively to RadarOnline.com about new rumors of their breakup, a mere 18 months after they started dating.

Ben Hanisch, a 30-year-old Chicago-based furniture designer, used to gush about the Trainwreck star on social media, but hasn’t been seen with her since January.

PHOTOS: Amy Schumer Gets Wet & Wild In Hawaii With Boyfriend Ben Hanisch

Speculation of a split was reported on Tuesday by People magazine and when reached by Radar, Hanisch said, “I’m going to have to decline to comment. I’m just going to say no comment.”

The couple met on a dating app and Schumer shared a picture with the handsome younger guy before the Golden Globes on March 12.

The Snatched star, 35, was alone at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie.

PHOTOS: Arrests, Knife Attacks & Dealing Drugs: Inside Amy Schumer’s Dark, Painful Past

During an interview with Howard Stern on May 3, the radio host asked her if she was talking about getting marriage and she said no.

“We are talking about today,” she said. “I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.